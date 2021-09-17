ALLIANZ LANKA WINS CLAIMS INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR AWARD AT INSURANCE ASIA AWARDS 2021

Allianz Insurance Lanka Ltd received the prestigious ‘Claims Initiative of the Year – Sri Lanka’ award at the Insurance Asia Awards 2021 held recently.

Organized by Insurance Asia, a renowned publication devoted to insurance companies, investors, professionals, and policymakers, the Insurance Asia Awards are known as Asia Pacific’s most acclaimed awards programme for the most outstanding insurance firms in the region.

Allianz Lanka was recognized at this prestigious forum for its steadfast commitment to honouring its promise to policyholders and swiftly settling all valid claims in a professional manner as well as its continued efforts to upgrade its service levels, simplify its processes, and introduce innovative solutions that deliver greater value to its customers.

In light of the unprecedented challenges brought about by the tragic events of Easter Sunday in 2019 and the global pandemic in 2020, the insurer strived to offer policyholders much needed additional support. As part of these efforts, Allianz Lanka leveraged technology to further accelerate the processing and payment of claims in a safe and secure manner, settling around 500,000 claims in 2019 and 2020, thereby helping customers recover and get back on their feet, faster.

“We are honoured to stand alongside leading insurers from around the Asia Pacific region and receive the ‘Claims Initiative of the Year – Sri Lanka’ award at the prestigious Insurance Asia Awards for our commitment to securing people’s lives and to giving courage to our customers for what’s ahead. Given the devastating impact of the global pandemic and financial crisis on both businesses and consumers, our teams have gone beyond their call of duty to support our customers, uphold our promises to them and deliver more value,” said Gany Subramaniam, CEO of Allianz Insurance Lanka Ltd. “The heightened concerns around health and safety as well as the periodic movement restrictions have accelerated our ongoing digital transformation process, enabling us to serve our policyholders in a more efficient and effective manner. We look forward to continuing to leverage emerging technologies to deliver innovative services and solutions that give our customers greater confidence in tomorrow.”

In Sri Lanka and around the world, Allianz has always put its customers at the centre of everything it does and sought to understand their evolving needs and expectations as well as any issues they might be faced with to ensure that it can always offer the right mix of products and services. The insurer is transforming itself into a more simple and digital organization. Focusing on the things that really matter to its policyholders, Allianz is working on reducing the number and complexity of its products and processes, guided by the Allianz Customer Model. New business models, harmonized assets, automation, state-of-the-art data analytics are powering its digital drive aimed at empowering its teams, freeing up their time for innovation and customer service.

The Insurance Asia Awards 2021 was held digitally and saw over 100 insurance companies from around 25 countries in the Asia Pacific region being recognized for their conscious efforts to deliver exceptional value and pathbreaking insurance solutions to their stakeholders through this global pandemic. Having received the highest number of nominations since its inception, this year’s winners were picked by an expert panel of judges consisting of Liza Drew, FSO Indirect Tax Leader, Asia Pacific at Ernst & Young; Richard Holloway, Managing Director, South-East Asia & India, Life at Milliman; Giam El Leen, SEA Assurance Leader at Deloitte; and Ruud Sommerhalder, Asia Pacific Insurance Leader, Partner at PwC Hong Kong.