Sri Lanka Cricket denies claims some players deliberately underperformed

Sri Lanka Cricket has denied claims some players deliberately underperformed during the T20i series against South Africa.

Issuing a statement today, Sri Lanka Cricket said it has not received complaints from the team management against any player in the National squad.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform you that it was the same group of players who played in the ODI series which Sri Lanka won against South Africa. Sri Lanka not only won the ODI series vs South Africa 2 – 1 but also gained crucial points and climbed up in the rankings of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League,” the cricket board said.

Sri Lanka Cricket said it is understood and acknowledged by the fans that the Sri Lanka National Team, since the recent past, is progressing forward by winning important matches and heading in the right direction.

Therefore, Sri Lanka Cricket requested news organizations to follow ethical journalism as false news will destabilize and scuttle the National Team’s preparations ahead of the crucial ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka Cricket said that such false news will also mentally affect the players, who are showing commitment and desire to count their presence in the team, as witnessed in the recent competitions Sri Lanka played. (Colombo Gazette)