Pushpika writes to Dilith demanding a correction

Mrs. Sri Lanka World 2021, Pushpika De Silva has written to businessman Dilith Jayaweera demanding a correction on his TV channel over a news report.

Pushpika De Silva says she was indirectly accused of being with State Minister Lohan Ratwatte when he visited the Welikada Prison.

She says in the letter, released to the media, that a blurred image of her being crowned Mrs. Sri Lanka, was used in the news item where it was said that a married beauty queen accompanied the Minister to the prison.

Pushpika De Silva said that she was offended and insulted by what she says is a malicious and derogatory aspersion cast on her character through an unethical tactic.

The Mrs. Sri Lanka says she is preparing for the Mrs. World event set to take place in the US in January.

However, she told Dilith Jayaweera the news item run on his TV channel has brought her severe mental and emotional agony.

Pushpika De Silva has demanded that Dilith Jayaweera publish a correction on the TV channel, failing which she was take legal action. (Colombo Gazette)