HCL Technologies celebrates one year in Sri Lanka

HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company, has completed one year of operations in Sri Lanka and recently surpassed a milestone of recruiting more than 1,000 local employees, including recent graduates as well as seasoned industry professionals.

HCL entered Sri Lanka in 2020 with an aim to make it a global delivery hub that works on technology programs for some of the biggest corporations in the world. The company now has a global delivery centre in Orion City, Colombo, and is expanding its footprint to Cinnamon Life, a state-of-the-art office space, in the city.

During its one year of operation in the country, HCL has launched several programs to nurture and attract new talent. For young graduates who have completed three-year or four-year studies in technical and non-technical streams, HCL Sri Lanka offers an opportunity to join the company as software engineers or IT analysts. Earlier this year, the company also launched its early career program HCL TechBee to give A-Level students a head start to pursue their career path in the IT industry and pursue higher education from Horizon Campus, a leading university in Sri Lanka. In addition to programs for new graduates, HCL Sri Lanka continuously hires experienced professionals for roles in digital, applications and infrastructure management and actively engages with talent through a host of online webinars and programs to drive its recruitment efforts.

“We are delighted to celebrate our first year of success in Sri Lanka,” said Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies. “We are optimistic about the country’s growth prospects and look forward to bringing in more global opportunities to the local community. Sri Lanka has an extremely talented and world-class pool of IT professionals, and we are certain our family here will continue to play an increasing role in serving our Global 2000 clients and partners situated all over the globe.”

“On the first anniversary of our entry in Sri Lanka, we are extremely proud to have more than 1,000 locals working at HCL Sri Lanka,” said Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies. “HCL is immensely grateful for continued support from the Board of Investment and the Government of Sri Lanka as we strengthen our base in the country.”

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 strategy, based on its deep-domain industry expertise, client-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of Ideapreneurship™, enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in the areas of applications, infrastructure, digital process operations and next-generation digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. P&P provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry-specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability, and education initiatives. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2021, HCL had consolidated revenue of $10.54 billion. Its more than 175,000 Ideapreneurs operate out of 50 countries.

For more information, visit www.hcltech.com.