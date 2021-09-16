“For the first time in Sri Lanka, Transco Cargo offers a cost-effective system to send small packages to Australia & UK via Sea freight”

Transco Cargo (Pvt) Ltd, the local office of Transco Cargo Australia (Pty) Ltd, a leading freight forwarding and logistics service provider in Australia, offers special rates for sending cargo from Sri Lanka to Melbourne and the United Kingdom.

Customers can now send a box of cargo to Melbourne for only US$ 150 with a special rate of only US$ 300 for three boxes as well as dispatch a box of cargo to the UK for only GBP 175 with a special rate of only GBP 350 for three boxes. The rates are applicable for cargo from Sri Lanka to each destination on Tea Chest size boxes (measurement 44 cm x 42 cm x 63 cm) with a maximum weight of 30kg. The rate includes freight, destination port charges, standard customs clearance and doorstep delivery to the consignee (receiver) in either Melbourne or the whole of the United Kingdom. The shipper (sender) can get the box picked up within Colombo city limits or from outstation for a nominal fee as well.

Transco Cargo offers high-level logistics and shipping solutions and services to clients by utilizing its professional network of global agents to facilitate end-to-end freight forwarding and logistics operations via air, sea and road freight. The company’s core logistics and shipping services include freight forwarding via sea, air and land, customs brokerage services, haulage and warehousing solutions, as well as imports and exports to/from Sri Lanka. With its wide network of reliable overseas agents, Transco Cargo offers importers and exporters in Sri Lanka the most favourable rates and routing options to benefit their needs and requirements. Transco Cargo’s growing client portfolio includes some of Sri Lanka’s largest conglomerates with business interests in numerous industries.

Incorporated in 1991, Transco Cargo Australia is an Australian-owned and operated shipping company with 30 years of experience in the freight forwarding and logistics industry. The company provides Air Freight and Sea Freight Services that include Commercial, Personal, Automobile and Logistics, Agriculture Logistics, E-Commerce Logistics (Specialized in Amazon Shipment Handling), Courier and Warehousing and Distribution. Recently, Transco Cargo Australia was congratulated by the Parliament of Victoria, Australia for expanding its operations by opening the Sri Lankan office despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Parliament of Victoria Hansard extracts, Craig Ondarchie, an MP of the Parliament, also recognized the dynamic leadership of Sri Lankan-born CEO of Transco Cargo Australia, Mohan Perera.