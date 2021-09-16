EGUARDIAN appointed by software giant Kissflow as ‘APAC Value Added Distributor’

Appointed as Value-Added Distributor for Kissflow’s suite of work management software

EGUARDIAN has been appointed as the Value-Added Distributor for Asia Pacific Region by global SaaS leader Kissflow to help businesses in Sri Lanka to digitize operations and fast-track application development. Kissflow’s suite of no-code work management software products are used by 10,000+ customers across 160 countries to create a digital workplace where work gets done seamlessly.

Expressing his opinion, Mafaz Fahrid – CEO of EGUARDIAN stated, “We are proud to be appointed as an APAC Value-Added Distributor for Kissflow. Embracing digitalization has become vital as the world is switching to some form of hybrid work in the long term. This makes it essential to reduce paperwork, enhance agility and provide transparency of business processes. With Kissflow, our vision is to cater to organizations’ rapid digitalization via non-tech empowerment, comprehensive workflow management and collaboration. As the famous saying goes, ‘we rise by lifting others. I invite digital transformation enthusiasts to join us in this journey and encounter the benefits we could render.”

Dinesh Varadharajan, VP – Products at Kissflow stated, “The Kissflow advantage is a unified platform that brings the capabilities of DPA, low-code and BPM to enterprises for faster development and delivery of apps and implementing a digital workplace. With this partnership with EGUARDIAN, we will now be able to extend the Kissflow advantage to all the SMBs and enterprises in Sri Lanka.”

Kissflow Workflow is an end-to-end workflow and rapid application development platform that offers a simple visual interface, with drag-and-drop features that let business users create, model, automate, collaborate and deploy business process apps and workflows. It is a robust platform designed to effectively streamline workflows of various processes, giving agility and flexibility to run business operations hassle-free. With its powerful reporting and analytics features, business users are provided with valuable insights that can guide their process improvement efforts.

Kissflow Low-code brings business users and IT together to digitize business operations. Business leaders are now realizing the value of digitizing internal business processes and automating workflows, including vendor, supplier and partner-facing applications. Using Kissflow Low-code, business users can work together with IT teams and build applications on one powerful, easy-to-use, and thoughtfully designed platform. Businesses can modernize, automate, and digitize enterprise-grade applications at scale or plug the gaps with custom-built applications that seamlessly integrate with their ERP, CRM and core Systems.

EGUARDIAN strives to be the Value-Added Distributor in the domains of Cyber Security, Data Centre, Cloud and Digital Transformations. The company has been instrumental in introducing new products and solutions and has been hailed as a dynamic Value-Added Distributor in APAC region.

EGUARDIAN is encouraging business partners and customers to join with them in embracing this cutting-edge technology. EGUARDIAN intends to provide sustainable business models and practices for partners, consultation, capacity building and improve community engagement to strengthen up the Kissflow eco-system.

FB – https://www.facebook.com/eggrp LinekdIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/727366/admin/