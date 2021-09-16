Covid testing at airport for fully vaccinated Sri Lankan returnees

Covid testing will be carried out at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for fully vaccinated Sri Lankan returnees from next week.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that Sri Lankans who have received both jabs, will not be required to stay at a hotel to get the PCR test and result.

Instead, he says they will be tested at the airport and will be released if the result is negative.

Deputy Director General of Health Services, Dr. Hemantha Herath had said this week that a number of concerns had been raised over the time taken to issue PCR test results to passengers arriving in the country.

As a result, some passengers spend exorbitant sums of money to stay in a hotel just for one day until the test result is obtained.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that there are some doubts over rapid tests as opposed to PCR tests.

He said that while rapid tests are carried out on passengers leaving Sri Lanka, a similar process has not yet been approved for passengers arriving in Sri Lanka.

However, he said that steps are being taken to have a system in place for rapid tests once the requirements are met. (Colombo Gazette)