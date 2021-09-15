State Minister for Prison Management Lohan Ratwatte resigns

State Minister for Prison Management Lohan Ratwatte has resigned from his post after it was alleged that he had threatened to kill two inmates at the Anuradhapura prison.
Ratwatte handed over his letter of resignation from the post of Prison Management and Prisoners Rehabilitation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Ratwatte had allegedly gone to the Anuradhapura prison on Sunday 12th September and forced two prisoners to kneel and threatened to kill them.
The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and Tamil National People’s Front (TNPF) have called for the sacking of the State Minister over the incident.
The TNPF said that on the evening of the 12th of September the State Minister had gone to the Anuradhapura prisons, summoned Tamil political prisoners and had got two of them to kneel in front of him.
The State Minister had then allegedly pointed his personal firearm at them and had threatened to kill them on the spot. (Colombo Gazette)
Already cover up underway!?
Azzam Ameen: “Lohan only resigns from prison portfolio, will remain as State Ministe”
Roel Raymond: “Prisons State Minister Lohan Ratwatte has submitted his RESIGNATION, saying he would like to ‘prevent any iINCONVENIENCE to the government’ due to media reportage around the recent incident.
Says he has conducted his duties thus far ‘very successfully’.”
Followed by
Roel Raymond: “President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has accepted Lohan Ratwatte’s resignation, President’s Spokesman Kingsley Ratnayake says.
Says Ratwatte has taken RESPONSIBILITY for incidents that occurred at Welikada and Anuradhapura.”
Note he is blaming media reporting and the Presidents statements are shocking! So is he disappointed the media didn’t spin the narrative and gaslight the public!?
Every single political party in Sri Lanka has got to stop allowing people like this to contest in their parties and stop covering up for them!
This monkeys will not change. Waste of time explaining to them how to govern the country to come up to compete with the 21st century world.