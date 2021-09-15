Some schools set to reopen in 2-3 weeks

Attention has been drawn to reopen some schools in 2-3 weeks by following strict health guidelines, the Health Ministry said today.

The Ministry of Education has been tasked with taking a policy decision on the matter while the Health Ministry will draft the appropriate health guidelines.

The matter was discussed at a meeting headed by Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella today.

Health Ministry officials and Education Ministry authorities also attended the discussion.

The Health Ministry said that 5000 schools with less than 200 students will be reopened first.

The exact date to reopen schools will be decided by the Education Ministry. (Colombo Gazette)