NSA Doval to meet his Russian counterpart Patrushev tomorrow in Delhi

India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will meet his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday in New Delhi.

This meeting comes amid the tension in Afghanistan, after it fell into the hands of Taliban last month.

Doval hosted the 11th Meeting of the BRICS High Representatives Responsible for National Security through video conferencing on August 31. His Russian counterpart was also present in the meeting.

India raised the issue of cross-border terrorism and activities of groups such as the Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed at the meeting of BRICS representatives responsible for national security and said these groups “enjoy state support” and threaten peace and security. (ANI)