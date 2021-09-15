Moragoda hold talks with Indian Foreign Secretary

High Commissioner-designate of Sri Lanka to India Milinda Moragoda paid a courtesy call on the Foreign Secretary of India Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla, today (15) at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

This was in keeping with the established practice of calling on the Foreign Secretary by newly arrived Heads of Diplomatic Missions in the Indian Capital.

Foreign Secretary Shringla warmly welcomed the High Commissioner-designate of Sri Lanka and stated that India was pleased to receive an eminent and experienced person like Moragoda as Sri Lanka’s envoy to New Delhi who could steer and take forward Indo-Lanka relations.

During the discussion that followed, the two dignitaries discussed a range of issues that have mutual significance. High Commissioner-designate Moragoda emphasized on the importance of people-to-people contacts as a means of building trust.

The High Commissioner-designate of Sri Lanka also presented a copy of his policy road map ” Integrated Country Strategy for Sri Lanka Diplomatic Missions in India 2021/2023″ to the Foreign Secretary of India. (Colombo Gazette)