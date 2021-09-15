Justice Minister and ACJU discuss proposed MMDA amendments

Justice Minister Ali Sabry had talks with the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU) on the proposed amendments to the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act (MMDA).

The discussion was held with the members of the ACJU Executive Committee and Members of the Fatwa Committee via Zoom.

Matters related to the proposed amendments to the MMDA and the recent decisions taken by the Cabinet were discussed at the meeting.

Several Religious matters and practical implementation issues were also discussed in detail with the Minister.

The ACJU said it prays that the Minister and those who have authority on Muslim affairs to make right decisions which will bring goodness to the country. (Colombo Gazette)