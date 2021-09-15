Cabraal assumes duties as Central Bank Governor

Ajith Nivard Cabraal assumed duties today as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had appointed Cabraal to the post with effect from today.
Cabraal is a Chartered Accountant by profession. Prior to this appointment, Cabraal also served as a Ministry Secretary as well as the Governor of the Central Bank for nearly nine years.
He resigned from his seat in Parliament this week to be appointed as the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.
Cabraal took over from Professor W. D. Lakshman who had said last week that he has decided to advance his retirement owing to certain incidents.
The former Governor said that his intention was to retire next month.
However, speaking at an online media briefing, Lakshman said that he had decided to retire this week, 6 weeks in advance. (Colombo Gazette)
End of stock market and $ tomorrow??
Take good care of EPF & ETF and any other funds.Has a good reputation
What are the highlights of Ajith Nivard Cabraal previously? He is an accountant, but not an economist. His achievements as the Central Bank Governor remain to be seen. For me, this is just a Musical Chairs.
How to Play Political Musical Chairs in Sri Lanka:
These rules applies to all political parties:-
You have to be a puppet and agree on everything.
You are out; if you question a policy or think wisely.
After for a while conscientiousness will bother someone, so he will resign from his position.
Eventually, the government will fill that particular position with another puppet.