TNA calls for Lohan’s head for allegedly threatening to kill prisoners

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) has called for the sacking of the State Minister for Prison Management Lohan Ratwatte for allegedly threatening to kill prisoners.

Ratwatte had allegedly gone to the Anuradhapura prison on Sunday 12th September and forced two prisoners to kneel and threatened to kill them.

“We call on the government to immediately remove the State Minster for Prison Management and have him arrested and charged after an immediate inquiry for allegedly threatening to kill prisoners in Anuradhapura prison on Sunday 12th September,” the TNA said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil National People’s Front (TNPF) said that on the evening of the 12th of September the State Minister for Prisons has gone to the Anuradhapura prisons, summoned Tamil political prisoners and had got two of them to kneel in front of him.

The State Minister had then allegedly pointed his personal firearm at them and had threatened to kill them on the spot.

“The TNPF condemns in the strongest possible terms this dastardly behaviour of the State Minister. Tamil political prisoners are already traumatised for being held in detention under one of the most draconian pieces of legislation known to the world, the PTA,” TNPF said.

The TNPF called for the immediate resignation of the Minister and for him to be stripped of all portfolios. (Colombo Gazette)