TNA calls for Lohan’s head for allegedly threatening to kill prisoners

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) has called for the sacking of the State Minister for Prison Management Lohan Ratwatte for allegedly threatening to kill prisoners.
Ratwatte had allegedly gone to the Anuradhapura prison on Sunday 12th September and forced two prisoners to kneel and threatened to kill them.
“We call on the government to immediately remove the State Minster for Prison Management and have him arrested and charged after an immediate inquiry for allegedly threatening to kill prisoners in Anuradhapura prison on Sunday 12th September,” the TNA said.
Meanwhile, the Tamil National People’s Front (TNPF) said that on the evening of the 12th of September the State Minister for Prisons has gone to the Anuradhapura prisons, summoned Tamil political prisoners and had got two of them to kneel in front of him.
The State Minister had then allegedly pointed his personal firearm at them and had threatened to kill them on the spot.
“The TNPF condemns in the strongest possible terms this dastardly behaviour of the State Minister. Tamil political prisoners are already traumatised for being held in detention under one of the most draconian pieces of legislation known to the world, the PTA,” TNPF said.
The TNPF called for the immediate resignation of the Minister and for him to be stripped of all portfolios. (Colombo Gazette)
Lovely display for the whole world and the UNHRC to see…
On the other side YouTube independent media has interviews of some Buddhist monks rhetoric amounts to an attempt at convincing the Cardinal to shut up and sweep things under the rug and not to ask for accountability! Shamelessly asking the media to cover up the truth in their reporting too! While the true Buddhist monks stand by full media transparency and accountability.
Journalists need to stay sharp and focused and see that they don’t fall victim to bad faith actors looking to gaslight the public by convincing the media to carry a distorted version of events…
“ Professional journalism associations, individual news organizations, and journalists themselves often have their own “code of ethics”; however, most share these basic principles: truthfulness, accuracy, objectivity, impartiality, fairness, and public accountability.
Journalistic ethics are the common values that guide reporters. … Most news organizations have their own written codes of ethics, as do professional membership bodies. If a professional journalist or news organization transgresses these ethical standards, they will lose credibility.”