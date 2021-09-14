Sri Lanka to establish diplomatic relations with East Timor

Sri Lanka has decided to establish diplomatic relations with East Timor, the Government said today.

The Government said that East Timor has expressed the desire to establish formal diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka.

A number of Asian countries, including India, China, Japan and South Korea have established diplomatic relations with East Timor.

The Government was of the opinion that establishing diplomatic relations with East Timor will be important for Sri Lanka economically and politically.

Sri Lanka will also look to obtain the support of East Timor in the international arena.

As a result, the Cabinet approved a proposal made by Foreign Minister, Professor G. L. Peiris to establish diplomatic relations with East Timor. (Colombo Gazette)