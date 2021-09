Rapid antigen tests are to be conducted for residents in Colombo, the Colombo Municipal Council said.

The tests will be conducted tomorrow (Wednesday) at Campbell Park.

The CMC said the tests will be conducted at Campbell Park from 9.30am-11.30am tomorrow, 15th September.

The service will be free of charge and strictly only for residents of Colombo 1-15.

Residents of Colombo 1-15 who have Covid symptoms have been urged to get tested at Campbell Park. (Colombo Gazette)