Japan notes there is room for improvement in Sri Lanka

Japan today noted that there was room for improvement in Sri Lanka on the human rights issue.

The Japanese Government also said that it is important that Sri Lanka continues to take voluntary actions.

“With respect to Sri Lanka, while there is room for improvement in the areas of national reconciliation and human rights, we understand that the Government is taking various measures including investigation by the Commission of Inquiry and payment of compensation. It is important that Sri Lanka continue to take voluntary actions and the international community support Sri Lanka in this effort,” Ambassador Ken OKANIWA from the Permanent Mission of Japan to the UN in Geneva said today.

He expressed these views during the 48th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva today. (Colombo Gazette)