EU calls on Sri Lanka to remain engaged with UN on Resolution 46/1

The European Union (EU) has called on Sri Lanka to remain engaged with the UN in relation to resolution 46/1.

In a statement to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the EU today stressed on the need for continued efforts for reconciliation, accountability and human rights pursuant Council resolution 46/1.

The EU regretted the decision of the Government to no longer support the UN framework to address the legacy of the past conflict, to ensure acknowledgements for victims, and to foster accountability, reconciliation and human rights.

The also EU noted the declared intent of the Government of Sri Lanka to maintain a sustainable reconciliation process, including by ensuring the effective work of the Office for Missing Persons and the Office for Reparations, and calls on the government to implement its commitments in that regard and to guarantee the independence of these institutions.

In the statement, the EU stressed on the importance of amending the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), bringing it in line with international norms and human rights standards.

The EU also reiterated that a fully empowered, resilient and inclusive civil society, as well as independent media, are crucial for democracy.

The EU encouraged the Government of Sri Lanka to remain engaged with the UN in relation to resolution 46/1, as well as with international partners, and will continue to support Sri Lanka’s efforts in this regard as well as with a view to further strengthen the dialogue on governance, rule of law, devolution and human rights. (Colombo Gazette)