Drop in number of Covid deaths as a result of curfew

The Government says there has been a drop in the number of Covid related deaths as a result of the quarantine curfew.

Cabinet co-spokesman Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said that the quarantine curfew is expected to be lifted next week.

However, he said that a final decision on the matter will be taken after it is reviewed by the Covid Task Force.

Dr. Ramesh Pathirana was responding to a question raised at the post Cabinet press conference today on the impact the quarantine curfew was having on small businesses.

He said that the quarantine curfew has seen a drop in the number of people infected and who had died as a result of the coronavirus.

The Cabinet co-spokesman said that the authorities expect a big improvement in the situation by the end of this month. (Colombo Gazette)