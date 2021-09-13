Sri Lankans in Italy stage demonstration during MR’s visit

Sri Lankans in Italy staged a demonstration during the visit by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka said that the Sri Lankans in Italy staged the demonstration demanding answers over the Easter Sunday attacks.

Sri Lankan Catholic priests in Italy also attended the demonstration, the Catholic Church in Sri Lanka said.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is in Italy to attend an international event.

Concerns had been raised by the Catholic Church over his visit saying he was attempting to use it to mislead the Vatican in Italy over the Easter Sunday attacks.

However, the Foreign Ministry had insisted that the Prime Minister had no plans to meet His Holiness, the Pope, during the visit to Italy.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister were in Bologna, Italy, to participate in an international event graced by the Prime Minister of Italy and other dignitaries from Italy and other European countries.

The Foreign Ministry said the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister will be leaving Italy, at the conclusion of the events in Bologna. (Colombo Gazette)