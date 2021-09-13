Rapid tests for passengers arriving in Sri Lanka to be considered

Rapid Covid tests for passengers arriving in Sri Lanka is to be considered, the Health Ministry said today.

Deputy Director General of Health Services, Dr. Hemantha Herath said that a number of concerns had been raised over the time taken to issue PCR test results to passengers arriving in the country.

As a result, some passengers spend exorbitant sums of money to stay in a hotel just for one day until the test result is obtained.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that there are some doubts over rapid tests as opposed to PCR tests.

He said that while rapid tests are carried out on passengers leaving Sri Lanka, a similar process has not yet been approved for passengers arriving in Sri Lanka.

However, he said that steps are being taken to have a system in place for rapid tests once the requirements are met. (Colombo Gazette)