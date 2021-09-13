Ketagoda to return as a National List MP

Former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Jayantha Ketagoda is to return to Parliament as a National List MP.

The SLPP said that Ketagoda has been named to fill the seat made vacant following the resignation of State Minister of Finance Ajith Nivard Cabraal.

Ketagoda resigned from his MP post in July to make way for Basil Rajapaksa to enter Parliament.

Following his resignation Ketagoda turned down an offer to be appointed as Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Australia.

Ketagoda had said that while he was grateful to the many offers made to him for the sacrifice he made, his goal was to do what was right for the country and not for personal gain. (Colombo Gazette)