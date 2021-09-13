Cabraal appointed as new Governor of the Central Bank

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed Ajith Nivard Cabraal as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka with effect from September 15, 2021.

Cabraal will assume duties as the new Governor of the Central Bank on the 15th, the President’s Office said today.

Cabraal is a Chartered Accountant by profession. Prior to this appointment, Cabraal also served as a Ministry Secretary as well as the Governor of the Central Bank for nearly nine years.

He resigned from his seat in Parliament today to be appointed as the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)