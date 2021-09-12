Ruling party MP says public may need to reduce one meal

A ruling party Parliamentarian says the public may need to reduce one meal.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Jagath Kumara Sumithraarachchi said that those who are used to three meals a day may need to cut down to two meals a day.

Jagath Kumara said that the public are facing a serious crisis at the moment as a result of the coronavirus.

As a result, the MP said that some sacrifices will need to be made.

He said that even Parliamentarians had sacrificed their salaries for one month to the Covid fund.

The Parliamentarian said that making a few sacrifices today will help the country recover in the days ahead. (Colombo Gazette)