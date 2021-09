Professor Malik Peiris is among two winners of the 2021 Future Science Prize, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said.

The Embassy said that Professor Malik Peiris and Professor Yuen Kwok-yung have won the 2021 Future Science Prize.

They have also won $ 1 million for their studies on SARS and MERS.

The Future Science Prize was established by a private fund in 2016 to promote scientific breakthroughs and innovations in China. (Colombo Gazette)