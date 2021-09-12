Opposition Leader calls for snap election

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has called for a snap election to let the people decide who is best to lead the country.

Speaking in Debarawewa, Tissamaharamaya, Premadasa said that the country is facing a serious crisis.

Premadasa said that only the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya can manage the country properly.

As a result, he called on the Government to resign and go for an election.

He accused the Government of failing to properly manage the economy in Sri Lanka.

Premadasa said that instead of implementing an open economy, the Government decided to implement a closed economy.

He also said that foreign loans were not managed properly.

Premadasa said that the Government gave concessions to millionaire businessmen and not the ordinary public.

He said the Government is also now playing musical chairs by changing Ministerial portfolios to pass the responsibility of the issues facing the country. (Colombo Gazette)