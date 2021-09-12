More Bollywood stars fall in love with Sri Lankan song

By Easwaran Rutnam (@easwaranrutnam)

More Bollywood stars are falling in love with the Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ by Yohani and Satheeshan.

The song drew India’s attention after Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of him dancing to the Hindi version of the track.

Bachchan had said that his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda edited the dance sequence from his iconic film Kaalia and replaced the original song ‘Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai’ with ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ in the video.

Now, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, musician Sonu Nigam and Indian music producer, composer and social media personality Yashraj Mukhate are dancing to the tune of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’.

In addition, an IndiGo air hostess also danced to the track in a viral video.

‘Manike Mage Hithe’ by Yohani and Satheeshan has already crossed 100,000 views on YouTube.

A number of covers have also been recorded of the song in different languages the world over.

The song has also gone big on Amazon and Spotify.

(Colombo Gazette)