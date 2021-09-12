Dasun Shanaka to lead Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup

Dasun Shanaka is to lead Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in October.
The Cricket Selection Committee has picked the squad to take part in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, which will be played in UAE and Oman from 17th October to 14th November 2021.
The squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa.
- Dasun Shanaka – Captain
- Dhananjaya De Silva – Vice Captain
- Kusal Janith Perera
- Dinesh Chandimal
- Avishka Fernando
- Bhanuka Rajapaksa
- Charith Asalanka
- Wanindu Hasaranga
- Kamindu Mendis
- Chamika Karunaratne
- Nuwan Pradeep
- Dushmantha Chameera
- Praveen Jayawickrema
- Lahiru Madushanka
- Maheesh Theekshana
Reserves
- Lahiru Kumara
- Binura Fernando
- Akila Dananjaya
- Pulina Tharanga