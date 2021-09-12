Dasun Shanaka to lead Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup

Dasun Shanaka is to lead Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in October.

The Cricket Selection Committee has picked the squad to take part in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, which will be played in UAE and Oman from 17th October to 14th November 2021.

The squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa.

Dasun Shanaka – Captain

Dhananjaya De Silva – Vice Captain

Kusal Janith Perera

Dinesh Chandimal

Avishka Fernando

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Charith Asalanka

Wanindu Hasaranga

Kamindu Mendis

Chamika Karunaratne

Nuwan Pradeep

Dushmantha Chameera

Praveen Jayawickrema

Lahiru Madushanka

Maheesh Theekshana

Reserves