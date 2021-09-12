Children with chronic diseases to be vaccinated

Children with chronic diseases are to be vaccinated soon, health authorities said.

In the first stage of a program to vaccinate children over 12 years, those with chronic diseases will get the jab.

The Government is considering administering the Covid jab for children between the ages of 12-18.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said recently that a final decision on this will be taken soon.

At present the Government is vaccinating those above 20 years.

The vaccination of those above 60 is almost complete while the vaccination of those above 30 has also been carried out.

The Government commenced vaccinating those between the ages of 20-30 recently at multiple centers in the Western Province.

At a recent meeting there was also a discussion to consider booster shoots to the most vulnerable groups. (Colombo Gazette)