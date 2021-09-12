Anura feels Sajith’s brain must be examined

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake says the brain of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa must be examined.

He says now is not the time to call for a snap election and so Premadasa’s brain must be examined for even suggesting it.

“Who will want an election now” Dissanayake said.

Dissanayake said that Premadasa is trying to take advantage of the situation the Government is facing now by calling for an election.

He said that it is a cheap attempt to grab power and the JVP will not support such a call.

Premadasa had called for a snap election to let the people decide who is best to lead the country.

Speaking in Debarawewa, Tissamaharamaya, Premadasa said that the country is facing a serious crisis.

Premadasa said that only the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya can manage the country properly.

As a result, he called on the Government to resign and go for an election. (Colombo Gazette)