Cabraal to resign from Parliament seat next week

By Easwaran Rutnam (@easwaranrutnam)

State Minister of Finance, Capital Markets and State Enterprise Reforms Ajith Nivard Cabraal is to resign from his Parliament seat next week.

Cabraal is to submit his resignation letter to the Secretary General of Parliament on Monday.

The State Minister said that following his resignation from Parliament he will be appointed as the new Governor of the Central Bank.

The current Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Professor W. D. Lakshman had said yesterday that he has decided to advance his retirement owing to certain incidents.

The Governor said that his intention was to retire next month, after celebrating his 80th birthday.

However, speaking at an online media briefing yesterday, Lakshman said that he has decided to retire next week, 6 weeks in advance.

He said that he brought forward his decision to retire owing to certain incidents which disappointed him over the past 10 days.

“I have decided to retire from this post on 14th September,” he said.

Deshamanya Professor W D Lakshman assumed duties as the Governor in 2019. (Colombo Gazette)