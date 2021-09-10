Technical committee to decide on reopening of schools

A technical committee comprising of health and education sector officials will make recommendations on the reopening of schools.

The Covid Task Force had today discussed the impact the closure of schools was having on nearly 700,000 children who have not received primary education in 2020 and 2021/

The impact on a similar number of children who lost their early childhood education was also discussed in detail at the meeting headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, a technical committee comprising of health and education sector officials have been entrusted to initially make recommendations on the reopening of 3,000 schools with less than 100 students.

Meanwhile, at the meeting, health officials pointed out that a high percentage of Covid related deaths have been reported among people over 60 years of age, and most of them had not been vaccinated.

Therefore, the President emphasized the need to continue the implementation of the mobile vaccination programme in order to provide vaccines to those over 60 years of age who are unable to visit a vaccination centre.

The President also said that those who are reluctant to get the vaccine should be encouraged to do so. (Colombo Gazette)