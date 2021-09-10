Quarantine curfew extended till 21st September

The quarantine curfew has been extended till 21st September, the President’s Office said today.

The curfew has been extended till 4am on Tuesday 21st September.

The decision to extend the curfew was taken after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa met the Covid Task Force today for its weekly discussion.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that the President has also sought a report on the restrictions to be imposed after the quarantine curfew is lifted.

The President has also instructed the authorities to ensure all economic centers are kept open during the curfew.

“With numbers steadily declining, we are confident that Sri Lanka will once again be able to reopen without risk,” Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella tweeted.

The curfew was scheduled to be lifted at 4am on Monday, 13th September.

However, there have been calls to extend the curfew further. (Colombo Gazette)