Empowering Sri Lanka’s health sector through Dialog Axiata’s Critical Care Infrastructure Enhancement Initiative

During these unprecedented times, Sri Lankans and people all over the world have been affected by much uncertainty and unease, resulting in the Government, communities and corporates rallying together to overcome the disastrous effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In such an instance, Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, undertook the significant task of supporting the Ministry of Health (MOH) to enhance the nation’s critical health infrastructure through its latest project, the Critical Care Infrastructure Enhancement Initiative.

Dialog continues to assist a range of medical institutions through this initiative. The Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment of seven High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds. The Eheliyagoda Base Hospital, which currently does not have HDU facilities and treats over 150,000 patients in the OPD and 20,000 indoor patients a year, will be equipped with an HDU facility. The Puttalam Base Hospital, serving a population of over 400,000 with only one Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine – required for treating varieties of diseases and conditions affecting the respiratory system – will receive another life-saving CPAP machine under this commitment.

As part of its ongoing efforts to support the national endeavours to mitigate the pandemic, Dialog donated 50 urgently required medical-grade Oxygen cylinders with a capacity of 47L to hospitals in the Kalutara district selected by the Office of the Regional Director of Health Services – Kalutara. In addition to this, the Rajagiriya Treatment Center, Ragama Teaching Hospital, Puttalam Base Hospital and Kalubowila Teaching Hospital will be facilitated with state-of-the-art equipment. Furthermore, 12 more hospitals and COVID-19 treatment centres selected by the MOH covering all provinces will be facilitated with fully automatic 10L Oxygen Concentrators.