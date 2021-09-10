Delta responsible for 95.8% of COVID-19 infections in Sri Lanka

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has been found to be responsible for 95.8% of COVID-19 infections in Sri Lanka, researchers said today.

After investigating the prevalence of different SARS-CoV-2 variants in different provinces in Sri Lanka, researchers at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura found that the Delta variant was responsible for 95.8% of Covid-19 infections in Sri Lanka.

The researchers said that it is important to find out the prevalence of different SARS-CoV-2 variants in different provinces in Sri Lanka, to take relevant policy decisions regarding control of COVID-19.

The study carried out by USJ researchers including Professor Neelika Malavige and Dr. Chandima Jeewandara from the Allergy, Immunology and Cell Biology Unit of the Department of Immunology Molecular and Molecular Medicine of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, showed that the Delta variant was responsible for 95.8% infections in Sri Lanka and that the Delta prevalence was between 84% to 100% in different provinces. (Colombo Gazette)