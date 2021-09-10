CB Governor decides to advance retirement owing to certain incidents

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Professor W. D. Lakshman says he has decided to advance his retirement owing to certain incidents.

The Governor said that his intention was to retire next month, after celebrating his 80th birthday.

However, speaking at an online media briefing today, Lakshman said that he has decided to retire next week, 6 weeks in advance.

He said that he brought forward his decision to retire owing to certain incidents which disappointed him over the past 10 days.

“I have decided to retire from this post on 14th September,” he said.

Deshamanya Professor W D Lakshman assumed duties as the Governor in 2019 for a period of one year.

However, Lakshman said that he remained in office well over a year and fulfilled his duties as expected from him, despite unforeseen challenges. (Colombo Gazette)