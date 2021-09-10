Air France to commence direct flights to Colombo

Air France is to commence direct flights to Colombo from 01st of November 2021, Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited announced today.

The airline is planning to bring tourists from the regions such as Europe, the USA, Canada, Central America, and South America using its network and the services of joint-venture partners such as Delta Airlines [DL] USA and Virgin Atlantic [VS] UK.

Airport and Aviation Services said that Air France operations will create a boom in the tourism industry in the country.

Further Air France passengers will have the opportunity of visiting 02 countries on a single journey as it operates the flight on the Paris-Male–Colombo– Paris route with a state-of-the-art aircraft Boeing 787-900.

Air France is a subsidiary of the Air France–KLM Group and a founding member of the SkyTeam global airline. (Colombo Gazette)