Udith Lokubandara has been appointed as Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s Parliament Affairs Secretary.

The appointment letter was handed over by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees today.

Udith Lokubandara is the son of former Speaker, the late W. J. M. Lokubandara.

He was also a member of Parliament from 2009 to 2015.

After 2015 he served as the private secretary of Mahinda Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)