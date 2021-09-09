Sri Lankan drug trafficker Bob Marley arrested

Sri Lankan drug trafficker Chaminda Thabrew alias ‘Bob Marley’ has been arrested in the Elpitiya area.

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) arrested the suspect following extensive investigations.

Public assistance had been sought earlier to locate ‘Bob Marley’ after he was linked to the trafficking of over 288 kg of heroin seized by the Sri Lanka Navy last month.

Meanwhile, an accomplice of underworld figure ‘Harak Kata’ was also arrested today.

He was arrested over the murder of ‘Sunshine Sudda’ in Matara recently. (Colombo Gazette)