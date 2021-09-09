Methodist College joins hands with Yara Technologies to implement Talkative Parents Education Technology Platform

Yara Technologies (Pvt) Ltd is delighted to announce its partnership with Methodist College, to implement the “Talkative Parents” EdTech platform across the school. Would help further accelerate Methodist College’s digitization drive with the inclusion of Cross Channel Communication, enabling mobile apps, text messages, and email-based communication via one unified portal.

Methodist College was an early adopter of Google Classroom and has successfully conducted online classes, despite the pandemic-related school closures. With the addition of Talkative Parents, the school now comprehensively connects all key stakeholders: administrators, teachers, parents, and students in one integrated platform.

A key value proposition of Talkative Parents is that communication is completely controlled by the school given the hierarchy-based structure. The platform is a multifaceted system that enables:

unlimited digital notices, calendar events and attachments such as student reports, assignments, timetables and newsletters via the mobile app

Messaging to multiple groups/ subgroups of parents (i.e. school, grade, class-wise, or to an individual)

A two-way private messaging feature allowing parents to directly connect with authorized personnel

Calendar displaying school-related events which can be synced with the mobile phone

Multi-language messaging

“Streamlined communication between stakeholders in a school is extremely important. This is even more important in the current environment of extended school closures due to Covid-19. We are pleased to have partnered with Yara Technologies, as the Talkative Parents app has been very useful in ensuring smooth and continuous communication between parents and the school so that we can work with each other to ensure a meaningful learning experience for our students. The team at Yara Technologies has been hands-on since the beginning of the process and has ensured a stress-free onboarding of all parents. We are grateful for their professionalism and service-oriented values” stated Hiranya Fernando, Principal, Methodist College.

“We are delighted with the opportunity to collaborate with Methodist College, a leading girls school. We believe our partnership would be highly synergistic given the school’s reputation of being forward-thinking in their digitalization drive” stated Tiasha Silva, the Director of Operations, Yara Technologies.

Methodist College, founded in 1866 is a leading girls school managed by the Methodist Church in Sri Lanka. The school currently conducts classes in Sinhala, Tamil and Bi-lingual streams. Students have the option of switching to the London A/L programme after the completion of the G.C.E Ordinary Level examination. This prestigious school’s vision is to “provide a holistic education in a Christian environment and to empower students to achieve their full potential while becoming competent women of integrity and service.” The school has a rich history and culture, having produced talented alumni playing leadership roles in Sri Lanka / globally. https://www.methodistcollege.lk/

Yara Technologies owns and operates the Talkative Parents, consisting of Cross Channel Communication, Online School Fee Payments, e-Learning and AI-driven Data Analytics. The platform is a member of the “Google for Education Integrated Solutions Initiative”. (Visit http://www.yaratechnologies.com/ for more details)