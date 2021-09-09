Mandarin language a tool of empowerment and an arsenal for the future

China is considered a global superpower in the economy, military, technology, diplomacy, and soft power influence. The famed and renowned “Belt and Road initiative” is of substantial reinforcement to the acclaimed standing of the nation in the contemporary world. China being Sri Lanka’s largest investor and Sri Lanka, being a beneficiary of the “Belt and Road Initiative” broadens the mutuality. The affiliation between the two countries is bilaterally favourable by dint of countless means. Be it through the progression and development of the imports and exports sectors or the burgeoning of tourism, the two countries benefit inclusively and propitiously. It is undeniably impartial to declare that “the need of the time” is to learn “Mandarin”, the language of the Chinese.

By virtue of this correlation with China, Sri Lanka garners key infrastructure facilities, capital and skill transfers that bolster the country in terms of connectivity and trade facilitation. Combined with these are the supplemental benefits of trade and investment promotion, development of an economic hub, participation in global value chains, employment generation, technology and knowledge transfer that foster an economic upswing in the foreseeable future. Hence, the knowledge of Mandarin would create an atmosphere of convenience and ease in communication, subsequently opening doors to an array of opportunities.

“The Mandarin Institute of Sri Lanka”, the premiere dedicated Chinese Language Institute in Sri Lanka, focusing on exclusively teaching Mandarin, is a visionary language school that has identified the latent potential of all Sri Lankans. It is a forward thinking, change-making institution with a commitment to enhancing academic excellence by developing the critical soft skill of communication, whilst striving to produce qualified individuals who will be readily employable and suitable for the future job market. The status quo of Sri Lanka manifests a plethora of such individuals who are infringed of the opportunity to advance in their realm of profession, passion, or occupation due to the deficiency of the salient skill of “communication”. Considering China’s acclaimed repute in the world and present-day market, a dire need for Mandarin is eventually emanated. As proud Sri Lankans, the “Mandarin Institute of Sri Lanka” aspires to empower fellow Sri Lankans to be productive, future ready and to live up to their fullest potential.

However, China’s advancement and socio-economic impact on Sri Lanka, has unquestionably generated a contrast of inquisitive queries and diversified perspectives within the mindset of various Sri Lankans, eventually causing a latent mentality and domain of “xenophobia” within the Sri Lankan frame of mind. Nevertheless, contrasting this xenophobic ethos, it is undeniably a vastly elegant vista and an endeavor of rectitude to diminish the mindset of segregation and to consolidate, hand in hand despite our diverse backgrounds. The identity of a Sri Lankan would not entail defacement or blemish through the edification of another language. Potentially, it elevates the identity of a Sri Lankan, as he or she will be predisposed and equipped with vigour and intrepidity to face the world boldly and proactively. Thus, facilitating and enabling every Sri Lankan to evolve while protecting the Lankan identity.

Acquiring the knowledge of a language is a sentiment that not only benefits an individual but also possesses the supremacy to affiliate two juxtaposing cultures and nations by bridging gaps and bringing the world together. It is our unity despite our differences that make the world a better place, for the true power of mankind lies not in man alone, but in mankind working together as one.