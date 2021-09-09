Dullas apologises to Neelika after media misquotes her

Media Minister Dullas Alahapperuma tendered an apology to Professor Neelika Malavige of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine at the Sri Jayawardena University, after she accused the media of misquoting her.

Alahapperuma said that he personally contacted Professor Neelika Malavige and tendered an apology on behalf of the media.

Professor Neelika Malavige had said that the media took a single sentence out of a 30-40 minute webinar she did and reported the entire thing out of context.

“I am just sick and tired of Sri Lankan media doing this to me. This must stop! Why are they doing this? Is there no stop to this? Don’t they know the harm they are doing by misquoting things and even worse posting things that I never said. Also, to all media out there, when I do a 30-40 minute webinar and you take just 1 sentence out of the whole webinar and put is as a headline, how misleading is that?” she asked in a Facebook post.

Malavige reacted to a media report saying she had called for the reopening on schools.

“I did NOT say that we should open schools now. We have a lockdown and cases and deaths have just started to come down,” she said in a Facebook post.

Media Minister Dullas Alahapperuma said that he asked for forgiveness from Professor Neelika Malavige on behalf of the media. (Colombo Gazette)