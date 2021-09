The decision on lifting the quarantine curfew is to be taken tomorrow (Friday).

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will meet the Covid Task Force tomorrow for its weekly discussion.

The decision in lifting the quarantine curfew will be taken at that meeting.

The curfew is scheduled to be lifted at 4am on Monday, 13th September.

However, there have been calls to extend the curfew further. (Colombo Gazette)