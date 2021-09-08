Tamil Nadu passes resolution against Act which Stalin says hurts Sri Lankan Tamils

The Tamil Nadu Assembly today (Wednesday) passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which Chief Minister MK Stalin claimed hurts Sri Lankan Tamils.

Stalin alleged that the Act is separating the refugees on the basis of religion and country of origin instead of embracing them and is primarily against the secularism of the country.

“The CAA is segregating the refugees of the country on the basis of religion and origin of the country, while we must be embracing them. Hence the Tamil Nadu government is urging the Union government to repeal the Act,” Stalin said.

Even before the resolution was tabled, the opposition parties AIADMK, BJP staged a walkout in the assembly. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed that they were denied an opportunity to speak in the assembly and added that the welfare scheme rolled out during the tenure of the AIADMK government had been stalled by the ruling government.

BJP’s legislature party leader Nainar Nagendran said the CAA has absolutely nothing against Muslim people. “The CM today speaks of communal harmony, but does not even greet people for Hindu festivals including Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali,” he said.

Earlier, Kerala, Rajasthan, Punjab and also passed resolutions against the Citizenship law, which came into effect from January 10. (Colombo Gazette / Agencies)