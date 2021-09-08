Sri Lanka says tracing origin of Covid should not be politicized

Sri Lanka says tracing the origin of the coronavirus should not be politicized.
The Foreign Ministry said that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe disruptions to the health, safety, and livelihoods of people around the world.
Therefore, multilateralism and international cooperation provide the best possible means to effectively and sustainably defeat the pandemic, the Foreign Ministry said.
The Foreign Ministry said that it is equally important to conduct a comprehensive, inclusive, and impartial study on the origin of the virus.
Sri Lanka noted the leading role played by the World Health Organization (WHO) in this regard and the contents of the joint report of the WHO–convened Global Study released in March 2021.
The Government reiterated that the study on the origin tracing of SARS-Co-V-2 should be based on scientific and evidence-based methods and should not be politicized. The next phase of the study should reflect the key findings of the previous WHO-led joint study report.
Sri Lanka says it will continue to constructively engage with all international partners to find amicable and comprehensive solutions to unresolved issues in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)
Regardless of how or where the virus originated, the fact is: it was China’s reticence to inform the World Health Organisation of the outbreak until it was late that facilitated its rapid spread around the globe, sans any containment measures. Nobody really gives a tinkers cuss what Sri Lanka thinks, but it adequately conveys to their Chinese masters that they (politicians) know not to “ bite the hand that feeds them.”
Yes Chinese suppression of doctors who tried to warn local Chinese authorities of the deadly virus and delay to share information with WHO contributed to a rapid global spread of SARS-Co-V-2
Funny how they say “ The Government reiterated that the study on the origin tracing of SARS-Co-V-2 should be based on scientific and evidence-based methods and should not be politicized.”
Is this how they approach the spread of SARS-Co-V-2 in Sri Lanka? Why are there problems with the data and contact tracing if so??
No such scientific approach was facilitated and didn’t Government of Sri Lanka try to politicize it too??