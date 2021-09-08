Mahinda has no plans to meet Pope in Italy

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has no plans to meet His Holiness, the Pope, during a visit to Italy.

The Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister will shortly make a visit to Bologna, Italy, to participate in an international event which is to be graced by the Prime Minister of Italy and other dignitaries from Italy and other European countries.

The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the opening session of the international symposium which will be held in one of Europe’s oldest seats of learning, the University of Bologna.

“At no stage has the Prime Minister requested nor has he received an invitation to visit the Vatican for an audience with His Holiness, the Pope,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister will be leaving Italy, at the conclusion of the events in Bologna. (Colombo Gazette)