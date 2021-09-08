Hospital system struggling to control Covid

The hospital system is struggling to control Covid, Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and Covid Disease Control said.

She said this after essential medical equipment worth Rs 40 million was donated by Camso Loadstar (Pvt) Ltd to Dr. Fernandopulle at the Ministry of Health to support the health system battling with the present Covid outbreak caused by the rapidly spreading Delta variant.

The stock of life-saving medical equipment worth US $ 200,000 (Rs. 40 million) donated includes 05 ICU beds, 10 ICU ventilators, 10 HDU beds (Five Function), 10 multi-para monitors, 20 syringe pumps, 10 infusion pumps, 20 oxygen concentrators, 50 oximeters, 100 pulse oximeters and other equipment.

Speaking at the event, State Minister Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle said that the availability of such equipment at a time when the hospital system is struggling to control Covid is a very timely move and she believes that it will be a great help to the hospital system to save lives through these devices.

“Therefore, on behalf of the Government and the Ministry of Health, I would like to thank Camso Loadstar for this generous donation,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of Camso Loadstar, its Executive Director, Christoph Coucaud, said, “Im very happy and proud to have the opportunity to support the people of Sri Lanka. He also expressed his happiness over the opportunity to meet the hon. minister.

Camso Loadstar is a member of the Michelin Group and has won the Presidential Award as the number one exporter in Sri Lanka. Camso Loadstar has also won five Presidential Green Awards in 2018.

Hemantha Piyanandana, Executive Director of Purchase, and Hemantha Dodangoda, Director of Health, Safety and Environment on behalf of Camso Loadstar, along with its Executive Director, Christoph Coucaud, made the donation.