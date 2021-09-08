Classic Travel ranked Best Workplaces in Asia in 2021 Great Place to Work list

Sri Lanka’s leading travel solutions provider, Classic Travel is proud to be ranked in the 2021 Great Place to Work® list as one of the Best Workplaces in AsiaTM – Small & Medium Workplaces. Classic Travel is the only travel agency in the country to be awarded this recognition. Classic Travel was also recognized as a Great Workplace in Sri Lanka for the 7th time.

This year’s Great Place to Work® surveyed over 3.3 million employees from across 16 countries in Asia and Middle East to determine the Best WorkplacesTM in the region. Classic Travel was among 200 companies (30 multinational, 70 large and 100 small & medium sized enterprises) that were ranked as a Great Place to Work® in the region and one of just 14 Sri Lankan organizations in the SME category to be ranked on the Best Workplaces in Asia™ – Small & Medium List 2021. The award is not only an acknowledgment of Classic Travel’s high standards as an employer of choice but also a valuable metric for anyone who wishes to engage with Classic Travel, either as an employee, business partner or a client.

According to the survey results, Classic Travel scored 84 percent on the Great Place to Work® Trust Index® model. The positive feedback from the survey shows that Classic Travel has excelled in building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture where employees feel valued, heard and inspired to contribute.

This certification is a reflection of Classic Travel’s robust people-first work culture driven by trust and camaraderie. Despite the difficulties faced by the travel industry due to the pandemic, Classic Travel has stood by all its employees with numerous initiatives to support them.

“We are truly thrilled to be recognized by Great Place for Work® for the seventh time. This certification is a recognition of our continued dedication to strengthen the people-first culture we have built in this company. Our staff is our biggest asset and there is no greater happiness than an endorsement from our own people of the dynamic and inclusive work environment we have developed over the years. While this year has been difficult and challenging, we are inspired by the unwavering strength and resilience of our employees. As we move forward, we will remain committed to nurturing a thriving work culture of growth, equal opportunities and community” shares Shiham Imamudeen, CEO of Classic Travel.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture that award companies a much-coveted certification as a Great WorkplaceTM. This recognition is based on the independent confidential surveys and audits done by Great Place to Work® assessing employee experiences of trust, respect, innovation, teamwork and leadership at their organization. Companies are also evaluated on how well they create a For All workplace experience, inclusive of all employees no matter who they are or what they do.