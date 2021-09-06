State Minister says he supports Gotabaya’s dictatorship

State Minister Indika Anuruddha says Sri Lanka needs a dictator like President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Speaking in Parliament today, Anuruddha said that as Parliamentarian he supports dictatorship.

He said that personally he likes the dictatorship of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The State Minister said that dictatorship helped address several issues in the country.

He said that the opposition pictured Gotabaya Rajapaksa as a dictator in the past and feel the same even now.

The State Minister said that the opposition has concerns purely because the President is delivering to the people. (Colombo Gazette)