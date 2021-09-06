Sri Lankan woman attempting to cross from India detained

A Sri Lankan woman who allegedly made an illegal bid to cross over to Sri Lanka from India was detained today.

She had arrived in India in 2018 on a tourist visa and had stayed back after meeting with her relatives in Chennai, Police said, according to the Press Trust of India.

Upon expiry of her visa, she had decided to take the sea route to return to Sri Lanka through illegal means and had arranged for a boat from there, which subsequently did not arrive.

Later, she took a boat from Rameswaram to travel to Sri Lanka but was dropped mid-way and was spotted by a patrol team of the Marine Police which rescued her and brought her ashore for further interrogation. (Colombo Gazette)